UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.

730 reported effects from 90 people
Relaxed 83%
Sleepy 65%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 24%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

TB-303
Member since 2014
I smoked the real UW cancer research strain in 1987 and will never forget it. Got it from a student that knew someone growing it for the UW and of course it got around to a few select groups. The stuff going around now is some purple strain that's been mixed into it, possibly and it's called UW Purp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed
reefer_rach
Member since 2013
Strongest indica I've come across so far. This numbs my brain and body and puts me into a muscle relaxing sleep. Unfortunately if I smoke too much of this it's difficult to wake up from it the next morning I feel like I have a minor hangover... coffee usually sweeps me out of it though. This stuff i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy Sleepy
Gonff
Member since 2013
UW is like a warm bath or hot tub. It slowly eases your pain and you just feel warm and floaty. Expect a good amount of couch lock. UW has no real flavor. It is a pretty flat, sterile flavor. I think this is its biggest drawback.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed Uplifted
skullerymaid
Member since 2014
"What is this strain? It puts me to sleep." "UW" "What's it supposed to do?" "Put you to sleep." "Then I love it."
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy Relaxed Sleepy
TheFriendlyViking
Member since 2015
UW by Mother Earth Farms listed as an indica with a THC of 21% the most recent batch of which had 2.86% CBG and 13% CBG in the rosin version. This was my go to everyday strain for six months! Its has a earthy minty taste with a eucalyptus retro nasal. the high is a relaxing functional one very bal...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy Relaxed Uplifted
Lineage

Strain
UW
Strain child
SeattleSoda
child

