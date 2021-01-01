Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Seattle Soda

Seattle Soda

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridCBD 11%THC 6%
Happy
Focused
Euphoric

Seattle Soda is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Seattle Soda - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Seattle Soda near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Seattle Soda effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 4 effects
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative

Similar to Seattle Soda

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Seattle Soda reviews7

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight