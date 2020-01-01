The famous San Fernando Valley OG Kush (SFV OG) is crossed with Do-Si-Dos in this project by Archive Seed Bank. Do-Si-Dos brings vigor, structure, and trichome production, allowing Valley Vixen to rise to new heights. Expect golf-ball-sized Kush-like nuggets that offer a nice smooth Kush flavor profile that will put your head in the clouds.
