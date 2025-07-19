Vanilla Bean reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Bean.
Vanilla Bean strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Vanilla Bean strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Headaches
Vanilla Bean reviews
K........s
July 19, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
i smoked this yesterday all day for the first time and i took like 4 naps, then i slept for about 6 hours all night. today i went to work and had a great day. now im smoking and watching mighty morphin power rangers for the firat time in 20 years 😂.
t........5
November 16, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Very nice strain , really good for helping with sleep if had a lot of caffeine, give it a 8/10 for flavour and 7.5/10 for its high , wouldn’t day smoke this strain tho😅
j........y
July 10, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This one has a pleasant milky sweet and slightly earthy vanilla taste, like Oreos or milk and cookies. The buds are frosty, and this one does remind me of an ice cream cake type strain. A nice calming one for the end of the day that isn’t too intense.
c........y
June 4, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
One of my absolute favorites! Every hot tastes like vanilla! ND it smells just like a vanilla cake!! It's delicious! I'll get this every time.. also love ice cream cake it has almost the same taste!
c........s
August 12, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I use it for sleep; this strain also helps with arousal and intensifies sex so much it shuts my brain off and I can sleep well. My only complaint is the seriously strong munchies I get about an hour in, which can wake me up. I usually drink a protein shake before smoking this to help with the munchies.
s........6
May 8, 2023
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry mouth
Not too bad of a strain, but the high feels too tingly for me, almost sharp. Dry eyes and dry mouth, could be better
F........m
December 23, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is shit fire asf, I don’t know how to describe it but all I can say is I was supposed to do the dishes last night after I smoked and they still in the sink
m........0
November 23, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is pretty good. Taste like a payday candy bar. You can smell the sweet carmel smell when you open it. Nice fuzzy head high that slowly goes through your body. Not really couched locked but nice relaxing high where you dont really wanna move. This is a nice strain to unwind after a work day!