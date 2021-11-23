Vanilla Bean
Vanilla Bean
Hybrid
Sleepy
Tingly
Euphoric
Vanilla
Nutty
Sweet
Vanilla Bean effects are mostly calming.
Vanilla Bean is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Afghani and Kashmir Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, tingly, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Bean, before let us know! Leave a review.
Vanilla Bean strain effects
Vanilla Bean strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Vanilla Bean strain reviews(11)
m........0
November 23, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
c........s
August 12, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
B........8
April 1, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly