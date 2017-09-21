ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Vanilla Kush
  4. Reviews

Vanilla Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Kush.

Effects

Show all

354 people reported 2787 effects
Relaxed 67%
Sleepy 49%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 29%
Stress 41%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 35%
Pain 33%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

495

Avatar for plumbym
Member since 2020
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ChronicFlutist
Member since 2019
Delicious. Super great for my anxiety. Also helps with muscle pain and insomnia. Surprisingly vanilla.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ohitsmarissa2010
Member since 2019
relaxed peaceful high. not too many thoughts. just chill.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Zefa
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for kirahgrace
Member since 2019
This is an incredibly smooth smoke. This smoothness always you to take deep puffs. The tastes has a vanilla/earthy type vibe. It’s a nice relaxing experience to let your creativity flow. Great for my epilepsy. :))
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for lepunkdigitale
Member since 2015
A wonderful indica that I find very good for pain relief. Be prepared to slowly melt into a state of pure relaxation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for 311hydroponic
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LeafyRed
Member since 2018
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy