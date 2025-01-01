Vanilla Lime is a sativa cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of XJ-13 x Jack Herer, and bred by Honeydew Farms and Bliss Road. This head rush of a strain offers energizing and even arousing effects, suited to lively activities, social gatherings, and helping with symptoms of fatigue and depression. This strain gets its name from its terps, which blend the unique Jack tang with sweet vanilla and funky lime terps. Vanilla Lime’s standout flavors and effects won it first place at the 2025 Northwest Leaf Bowl for indoor Jack/Haze flower; it placed runner-up in the same category in 2024. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Vanilla Lime, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.