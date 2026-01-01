Vanilla Orange Sprinkles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Purple Tangie x Vanilla Kush. This strain tests at 23% THC, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose Vanilla Orange Sprinkles when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by BG Farms, Vanilla Orange Sprinkles is a delightful combination of sweet and citrus flavors, reminiscent of a creamy orange dessert with a hint of vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Vanilla Orange Sprinkles typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked or consumed Vanilla Orange Sprinkles, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.