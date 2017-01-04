We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 66%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 41%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 38%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 26%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%
Reviews
196
Eneraw
Member since 2020
Best I have had in my life so far. I tend to have chronic pain and depression (because of the pain) and I tend to have to take higher doses to make to stop. But this is the spicy meatball of the Italian cooking that is weed. I only needed one hit and it just felt like all that pain went away within ...
This is the shit for pain! I used to take heavy duty narcotics until the so-called "opioid epidemic" and this is just as good at killing pain INSTANTLY. The first couple days it made me ravenous - a good thing because I have a really hard time eating after gastric bypass surgery complications 4 ye...
I Can Get Up out of a wheelchair and Walk, even though I am Totally Disabled
I demonstrated this to my Pain Management Dr and he couldn't believe that it was possible for me to be able to Walk, unaided & without having to use a Walker!
I believe that it's Cannabinoidal Profile is Truly Unique. T...
Had this strain a couple times. I dont know if it was just bottom shelf but there were so many seeds. Dark green forest green color with some light mint colored bits. Had me sleep the day away once or twice.