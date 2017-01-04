ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Venom OG
  4. Reviews

Venom OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Venom OG.

Effects

Show all

156 people reported 1199 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 41%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 38%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 26%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

196

Avatar for Eneraw
Member since 2020
Best I have had in my life so far. I tend to have chronic pain and depression (because of the pain) and I tend to have to take higher doses to make to stop. But this is the spicy meatball of the Italian cooking that is weed. I only needed one hit and it just felt like all that pain went away within ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for dedraTiruY
Member since 2019
Probably the strongest body high I’ve ever had from bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BrainyShannon
Member since 2020
This is the shit for pain! I used to take heavy duty narcotics until the so-called "opioid epidemic" and this is just as good at killing pain INSTANTLY. The first couple days it made me ravenous - a good thing because I have a really hard time eating after gastric bypass surgery complications 4 ye...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungry
Avatar for heyimcameron
Member since 2020
Focused, talkative and creative state of euphoria. This heavy weighted flower is so dank that even a small bowl packs a decent hit!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedTalkativeTinglyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Venom OG
User uploaded image of Venom OG
User uploaded image of Venom OG
User uploaded image of Venom OG
User uploaded image of Venom OG
User uploaded image of Venom OG
User uploaded image of Venom OG
more photos
Avatar for RyoSenpai
Member since 2020
Its got a almost mouth numbing feeling to it as ur smoking it. I might be allergic to this strain because my eyes get dry and itchy. Happy weed ++
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DrMota
Member since 2014
I Can Get Up out of a wheelchair and Walk, even though I am Totally Disabled I demonstrated this to my Pain Management Dr and he couldn't believe that it was possible for me to be able to Walk, unaided &amp; without having to use a Walker! I believe that it's Cannabinoidal Profile is Truly Unique. T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Curt22
Member since 2019
Full of sticks. Hoped to have a nice outdoor strain, but this one is like brick weed from 1995.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Queenqueezy
Member since 2020
Had this strain a couple times. I dont know if it was just bottom shelf but there were so many seeds. Dark green forest green color with some light mint colored bits. Had me sleep the day away once or twice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungrySleepy