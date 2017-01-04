ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Venom OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Venom OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 207 reviews

Venom OG

aka Venom, Venom OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 207 reviews

Venom OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Venom OG from Rare Dankness Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. Its forest-green buds are dense with a tangle of bright orange hairs, and it has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

156 people reported 1199 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 41%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 38%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 26%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

207

Show all

Avatar for TheGreenestThumb
Member since 2014
Venom OG IS is the epitome of kush. Leaving you hanging for just a moment and then blasting you in the face just when you start to doubt it. Great strain to smoke before bed, when you're trying to relax, or if you need an appetite because for some reason the munchies are ridiculous. But regardless i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for MBOROUGH44
Member since 2014
I must admit that I have a pretty high tolerance and when I smoked the Venom it was amazing. I have PTSD, Anxiety and this bud crept up on me but when it hit.......................I was amadazed!! I was so relaxed, could still function if I wanted but the relaxing, mind nap was so refreshing. Esp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 777ATL
Member since 2014
Smoking this before I went to work made talking to frustrating and stressful customers totally effortless
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Connesuir_G
Member since 2011
Think of poison, a slow acting lock you to the couch, while sending your mind to the outer reaches of oblivion, kind of poison; delivered through the dark green, sticky, pine smelly skunky, covered in crystal, coitus of this splendid lady, and you have Venom OG. She is a hitter. 1 Hit Quitter for ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Rcoates753
Member since 2013
Just got this from Highway 99 Collective. The high hit me quick and had no mercy. The stuff has an agenda and I am along for the ride. No anti-venom please. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Venom OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Venom OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Products with Venom OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Venom OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts