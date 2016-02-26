ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Venus OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Venus OG.

Avatar for Kloc29
Member since 2019
Fire🔥, it's relaxing and potent as hell u feel it within the 1st hit. I've been choking since puff number 3 lol.
Avatar for gatahead30
Member since 2017
defiantly puts you in a good mood!! love the taste of it. kinda reminded me of a sweet tea with a lemon on the side!!!
FocusedTingly
Avatar for TheBigBud420
Member since 2017
I picked Venus OG "middle shelf" potency from my local dispensary. The lime green nugs are covered in light orange hairs snowflaked with a healthy frosty coating. Smell is citrus, fruit and sweet floral. Smooth and flavorful each exhale matches the smell. Great hybrid buzz, focused mind with some p...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jasminaaxo
Member since 2015
Brought my mood up instantly felt annoyed as hell but it def cured it I forgot why I was mad lol, I didn't like the taste as much tho
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for mjonesy
Member since 2015
Gives a nice, clear-minded high so I'm still able to socialize, work and be productive. Calms my anxiety and allows me to relax without making me tired. Overall a really great, balanced hybrid!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LordWeats
Member since 2015
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Joeycmr
Member since 2014
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for terryt27
Member since 2014
It was great to me!!! A god one for a rainy day to chill at home with.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy