I picked Venus OG "middle shelf" potency from my local dispensary. The lime green nugs are covered in light orange hairs snowflaked with a healthy frosty coating. Smell is citrus, fruit and sweet floral. Smooth and flavorful each exhale matches the smell. Great hybrid buzz, focused mind with some p...