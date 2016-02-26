ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Venus OG

Another member of the “planetary series,” Venus OG is a hybrid strain bearing OG Kush heritage, although its specific parent strains are disputed. Each glistening trichome carries a resemblance to the bright planet this strain is named after, coating its conic buds in a galactic blanket of white crystals. A fresh pine aroma mixed with sour notes of lemon draws you in, and next comes the heavy euphoria to take away your sense of gravity and lift you to a happy, relaxed place.

Avatar for BJW
Member since 2014
An interesting strain for sure: it has a very full bodied high with sativa creativity/euphoria. It feels 60/40 sativa to me - decent lung expansion and great taste ... very much like lemons/oranges with just a hint of piney skunk. The high starts quickly with a burst of euphoria and a warm blanket...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for mjonesy
Member since 2015
Gives a nice, clear-minded high so I'm still able to socialize, work and be productive. Calms my anxiety and allows me to relax without making me tired. Overall a really great, balanced hybrid!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for terryt27
Member since 2014
It was great to me!!! A god one for a rainy day to chill at home with.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jasminaaxo
Member since 2015
Brought my mood up instantly felt annoyed as hell but it def cured it I forgot why I was mad lol, I didn't like the taste as much tho
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for gatahead30
Member since 2017
defiantly puts you in a good mood!! love the taste of it. kinda reminded me of a sweet tea with a lemon on the side!!!
FocusedTingly
