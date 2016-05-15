ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Very Berry Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Very Berry Haze.

Reviews

56

Avatar for Lordtruly89
Member since 2019
It smoke and taste really clean. It straight to hit real early and last for a good while
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for passtheb00f
Member since 2019
Smoked some potent conentrate of this stuff and I went dimension hopping all within the comfort of my bed. Also felt like there were fingers going through each other behind my eyes and messing with my brain circutry.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for NuclearPotato
Member since 2019
Great for everything
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for AlamoSquared
Member since 2015
any haze is ok w/me. focused &amp; alert. Worries are fought back nicely. soft psychedelic effect w/slightly rounded edges.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Lanebbutler
Member since 2019
Very uplifting high.amazing berry and lemon flavors. Smells like a blueberry pie
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for QueenofLeafa
Member since 2018
I LOVE this strain. I typically don't like a sativa but...this one is awesome. I am focused but happy and laughing. It's also making my body relaxed which is awesome.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for stryker1975
Member since 2017
A very good daytime strain. No anxiety at all and I'm a hybrid/ indica guy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Nedz17
Member since 2018
This strain is an awesome eyes don’t feel heavy feel like being active usually good for 3 hours after smoking (pipe)
Read full review
Reported
feelings