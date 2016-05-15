Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Smoked some potent conentrate of this stuff and I went dimension hopping all within the comfort of my bed. Also felt like there were fingers going through each other behind my eyes and messing with my brain circutry.