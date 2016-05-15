Very Berry Haze
This 100% sativa strain was first created by the breeders at Apothecary Genetics as a combination of the popular sativas Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. They are best grown indoors or in warm climates and plants flour at about 10 weeks. These plants will grow fast and tall and usually produce a large number of flowers. The Very Berry part of the name is apparent in its smell and fruity aftertaste, which lingers on the tongue. It’s a sativa that’s perfect for an active mind and body feeling.
