Sativa

Very Berry Haze

Very Berry Haze
This 100% sativa strain was first created by the breeders at Apothecary Genetics as a combination of the popular sativas Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. They are best grown indoors or in warm climates and plants flour at about 10 weeks. These plants will grow fast and tall and usually produce a large number of flowers. The Very Berry part of the name is apparent in its smell and fruity aftertaste, which lingers on the tongue. It’s a sativa that’s perfect for an active mind and body feeling.

Reviews

57

Avatar for mac_mckay
Member since 2013
This is a great strain. I got it from Head 2 Head in Regina and love it! It gives a very euphoric and energetic high, no heavy and drowsy feeling. Good for going out and doing stuff. Tread carefully though, I found I was very easily distracted. It did a lot for pain, Within in minutes Arthritis pa...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for SlickRickTheStick
Member since 2016
A Definite sativa. Had me in a fantastic happy and talkative cerebral high. I could feel behind my eyes a little too. This strain took care of my nausea and got my head in a good place. I was also able to focus on my schoolwork while using this strain. would wake bake and go work on homework and pr...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for parismichael
Member since 2010
This strain is nice to do before/during social events/outings. Fruity smell & taste. Gets you really high.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for dashiel13
Member since 2016
I love this bud for getting shit done! A tasty aromatic enjoyable smoke. Best effects with hookah and joints. Arousal ensues. Great for focus, movie watching, cleaning to music, sex of every kind! Great rythym when backed up with God Bud.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for honeybum
Member since 2016
Very mellow, puts you in a good mood. The effects aren't super strong (doesn't make you feel intoxicated) but it makes for a good wake n bake. Helped with mood, nausea, headache and giving me the energy to get out of bed and start my day. Didn't give me any anxiety or paranoia and the dry mouth wasn...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Photos

