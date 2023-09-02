Vice City reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vice City.
Vice City strain effects
Vice City strain flavors
Vice City strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
a........a
September 2, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Honestly took a chance on this one because of the name and let’s just say this was a worthwhile nostalgia based purchase. First five minutes I started to feel a little more mentally relaxed, about 15 minutes later my body started to catch up and felt really loose, warm like a nice bath tub warm, and some soreness started to go away. About 30 minutes in began to feel drowsy and sleepy so at least by my experience this is definitely a “nighttime” strain. Definitely want to be near a couch or bed and taking it easy. Only real negatives were 1. Cotton mouth, so definitely have some fluids near by. 2. In the beginning I felt a smidge paranoid but nothing overwhelming that I couldn’t usher myself away from.
C........0
November 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
DadBudReviews: Strain: “Vice City” Purchased at: private location Stats: -20.4% THC -1.7% CBG -0.5CBD Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene Humulene Review: As a young strain on the market, Vice City comes in as a serious contender for best rookie strain of 2023. Developed in 2022, this strain probably has not made it quite as far as ones that have been around longer. What can be said about this strain is that it is super tasty and delivers a super euphoric high that can be versatile for anything from being active or being a couch potato. Most notable flavor notes that were picked up were maple, peach, and a tad of herbal spice. The combination is quite refreshing. Main effect is cerebral euphoria followed by a soothing sense of relaxation without fatigue. 4/5 stars, would purchase again and highly recommended. -DadBudReviews
j........0
June 12, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Midnight fruit company grew an amazing batch of this that I picked up along the Oregon/Washington line. Take the best effects of wedding cake, blue dream and a small touch of purp and that’s the feelings I received off of this beautiful bud. I’m Not a huge “daytime smoker” but this one is a win anytime of day. Great relaxing buzz but still focused and slightly energetic. Looking forward to a day on the beach with this beauty
a........c
March 3, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Smells like forest after the rain. Pretty strong hybrid. Cerebral, calm but focused.
a........t
September 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
A friend of mine gave me this after I had a seizure last weekend, and this stuff has been really good about shutting those down. Sensory Processing Disorder isn't an option here on Leafly, otherwise I'd of selected it, as the SPD is what procs the seizures (ack! Video game lingo that means one thing causes another!! I'm typing whilst stoned!! Also Leafly, PLEASE add Sensory Processing Disorder to the list). Sip before you rip with this one, the cotton mouth is real. As someone with the natural tolerance of 25-30mg before feeling effects, this is a functional stone for me UP TO A POINT. I'm starting to succumb to couch-lock... I shall sleep EASY (an Insomniac's DREAM). A couple rips and a short nap, and I've rebounded from migraine headaches.
M........3
September 26, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Wow, this is solid stuff. I'm currently maybe 3-4 drags in on an Oleum Extracts disposable. It comes on in your head fairly quickly, as another user mentioned. Just like they stated, it definitely becomes a tad physical about 15 minutes in. I'm just now approaching that as I'm typing this, and I'll just say typing this is becoming much slower.... I don't often buy disposable carts, but just wanted to try it, and I'm impressed! Definitely feels more indica leaning. For $38, a disposable gram oil cart was solid.
p........0
August 23, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This one cool af 😁 I’m upbeat, giggly almost under the right circumstances, initially a heavy behind the eyes heady type high that slams ur eyes and slaps a permagrin on that face, then the creative energy starts and I’m focused, happy and getting shit done ✅ today I’ve worked out, done yard work front and back, been momin all morning, made breakfast, straightened up a bit…its 945 am 😌
r........8
February 11, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Smells and tastes wonderful 😋. Some of the best looking buds I've ever seen and it breaks up like shake so better to smoke when u don't need ur hands unless u can wash them off after. I've been smoking rec for about a year or 2 now and it's a favorite for me. If u like buds with plenty of purple on the outside and inside the buds then it's perfect for u.