Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is the perfect strain to kill a workout, jog/run, hike, etc. It definitely puts a stop to the “lazy stoner” stereotype. Great for a cyph with your homies bc it leads to a lot of conversation and get a nice lively vibe going. Kinda reminds me of blue dream, just a more defined high. Highly recom...
Took 1 hit of this V, and found myself w/ energy galore. Got so much house work done on only 1 hit. What an uplifting, smooth smoke. I use this before my work outs and it puts me in the zone. Recommend it to my smoking friends. You need an uplift? This is it.
Very, very good strain. Besides provides strong energising and uplifting effects, this high sativa is a local favourite in Vancouver (at leat I used to sell it a lot at the dispensary I work at) mainly because of its strong creative effects. Even high tolerance smokers can agree this is a good one f...
Mind wandering strong cerebral head buzz. Too much physical anxiety for me, but I'm an Indica predominant fan. The flavor is very nice and a single hit sent me coughing, so the potency is there. If you like sativas, I would recommend it.