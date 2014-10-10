ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Viper reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Viper.

Avatar for Mystery.lady
Member since 2019
Absolutely my top 3 favourite.
Avatar for LisaJ1
Member since 2018
This is the perfect strain to kill a workout, jog/run, hike, etc. It definitely puts a stop to the “lazy stoner” stereotype. Great for a cyph with your homies bc it leads to a lot of conversation and get a nice lively vibe going. Kinda reminds me of blue dream, just a more defined high. Highly recom...
EnergeticFocusedGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for EJ23
Member since 2018
Ehhhhh, it’s very pretty but not sure I how I feel about it yet... I’m more of a hybrid:India kinda person. I’ll be back with a final update.
HungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Shayes0221
Member since 2018
Does anybody have any tips for growing This lady indoor I was blessed with a seed. And just hoping for some insight. Thanks
Avatar for CaptZ
Member since 2018
Took 1 hit of this V, and found myself w/ energy galore. Got so much house work done on only 1 hit. What an uplifting, smooth smoke. I use this before my work outs and it puts me in the zone. Recommend it to my smoking friends. You need an uplift? This is it.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for seanseansean
Member since 2015
Smells like White Russian. Nice and smooth smoke. Tastes creamy. The high is relaxing and cerebral. Would buy again for sure.
Euphoric
Avatar for shadowfaz16
Member since 2016
Very, very good strain. Besides provides strong energising and uplifting effects, this high sativa is a local favourite in Vancouver (at leat I used to sell it a lot at the dispensary I work at) mainly because of its strong creative effects. Even high tolerance smokers can agree this is a good one f...
CreativeEnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for shabash696
Member since 2014
Mind wandering strong cerebral head buzz. Too much physical anxiety for me, but I'm an Indica predominant fan. The flavor is very nice and a single hit sent me coughing, so the potency is there. If you like sativas, I would recommend it.
