Sativa

Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.

Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
Very strong, cerebral buzz. Mind erasing, stress relieving. Buzz slowly encompasses the body creating a full body relaxing experience. I've heard people say viper will burn you out but honestly I believe the high is meant to start of soaring and energetic. If you can handle sativas this one is great...
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for batbabe32
Member since 2015
This is chatterbox weed! You will start talking. The body high comes first, then the head high for me. Good for an advanced light weight smoker. Don't smoke before bed. You are too alive to sleep
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for batman420kushboss
Member since 2014
Gives a strong head high to start then mellows out to a bit of a body high. Creates positive vibes and definitely giggles. I didn't find it to be very overwhelming so excellent for light smokers.
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for BlazenFireOne420
Member since 2015
Happy 420 ppl! Just picked up some viper cookies! Let me say its bomb! U wont be disappointed! Thanks again CHR! U always make my day better :) keep that good herb coming :) smoke on ppl! Its 420 all day today! Stay stoned!
ArousedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Bought t it as "Blue Viper", almost identical to the same named strain last year. Pungent floral spiciness with just enough cheesecake to open the nostrils. The vapour was even more pungent. Mild vapor both in and exhale. This stuff goes right to my ears, and head. That wonderful sensitivity to ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

South Asian Indica
Mexican
Grow info

sativa
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

