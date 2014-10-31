ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Voodoo, bred from a Thai landrace in 1997, is an uplifting sativa cannabis strain with long-lasting, euphoric effects. A fresh, fruity aroma emanates from the dense, pine-green buds enameled in crystal trichomes, with nutty and spicy flavors to follow. Depression, fatigue, and stress stand no chance against the uplifting, almost energizing, qualities of Voodoo. This strain prospers both indoors and outdoors, and flowers 8 to 9 weeks after its vegetative cycle.

    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    Okay. Coming across quality thai strains are like christmas for me, and this is like that one "big" present hidden behind the tree just when you think you didn't get what you "really" wanted that year. Its that good. Thai (purple, I hear) x AK47. Seriously a kick to the head that has every orifice i...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedHappyTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for deeptrax
    Member since 2014
    I had smoked this a few times from a pipe and got a satisfying all-around high, but three hits from a bong gave me the strongest head high I have ever experienced, and I'm a near daily smoker. We used hemp wick to light it and tasted pungent, spicy, and buttery notes. It gave me a full head rush tha...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocused
    Avatar for Munin
    Member since 2015
    I have to say: WOOOW! This is one beautiful strain, or this is one freaking fantastic Voodoo batch. Either way, I can only hope to communicate the distant dispair I feel for everyone who doesn't get to enjoy this little wonder. Exquisitely euphoric, Voodoo packs the loveliest wallop this side of ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for VoodooPrincess
    Member since 2017
    Voodoo is incredible- I read an article about what strains were best for enhancing sex and it said that Voodoo was the best strain for a three some. Which was funny because we were having our first three some and that's why I was looking. I decided to try it out in the hot tub before our #3 arrived ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    Personal favourite, must be the terpenes or something but this strain is ideal for those who would like to control their mental pains.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Thai
    Strain
