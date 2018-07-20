We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I get high to release stress and have fun. Who else? My thing for smoking is forgetting I'm depressed and want to feel good without any repercussions. Vortex wakes me up, gets me a little hungry but has me elevated enough to keep me going and lets me concentrate to actually be productive. I love the...
This stuff is awesome!! I have PTSD, RA, fibromyalgia and a few other ailments, this stuff does it all!! It calms my joint pain so I can function, and gives me a happy little head high to improve my emotional and mental health issues. Warning: Too much will make you anxious and paranoid lol so pl...