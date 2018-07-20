ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Vortex reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vortex.

Effects

207 people reported 1743 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 57%
Energetic 53%
Creative 41%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 30%
Pain 28%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

256

Avatar for supernovaburn
Member since 2015
Good temple head high, mild munchies, calming. Very nice lemony smelling flower. Piny when smoked.
HungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for TheWeedDriller
Member since 2019
Very good Sativa effects
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Slimaveli
Member since 2020
This bud will knock you in your ass.....
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hidrosur
Member since 2017
Very citrusy; got me real paranoid on my way to work but now I feel very relaxed but aware. Super nice.
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for supressed_memories
Member since 2019
I get high to release stress and have fun. Who else? My thing for smoking is forgetting I'm depressed and want to feel good without any repercussions. Vortex wakes me up, gets me a little hungry but has me elevated enough to keep me going and lets me concentrate to actually be productive. I love the...
EnergeticFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for GoddessBri
Member since 2019
This stuff is awesome!! I have PTSD, RA, fibromyalgia and a few other ailments, this stuff does it all!! It calms my joint pain so I can function, and gives me a happy little head high to improve my emotional and mental health issues. Warning: Too much will make you anxious and paranoid lol so pl...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Every day I'm hustlin....
Avatar for Notoriginal841
Member since 2019
Beautiful strain. It's like a bump of snow, but completely green.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly