ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wabanaki
  • Leafly flower of Wabanaki

Sativa

Wabanaki

Wabanaki

Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada. 

Reviews

38

Show all

Avatar for Robochrist
Member since 2018
Rio Bravo under Edison Brand in Canada. very uplifting and cerebral. it's also very good if you want to be fixated on something. you don't feel too much couch lock but more of a mental relaxation that relives all stress and allows you to really feel a bit of euphoria. I highly recommend Rio Bravo /...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for victoriaeliza
Member since 2017
Wabanaki is an amazing strain for pain, but it has exceptional clarifying properties. It feels like walking in the woods. When I vape Waba, my breaths feel deeper, and my senses feel sharper without any anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BarleyBuds
Member since 2018
Purchased as Edison Rio Bravo, I was extremely impressed with this strain. It was actually one of the more memorable strains I've had a chance to try. I had almost no body high, but the strain was very cerebral. Was vaping this on a walk down Banff Ave. I found that while I was walking as I got more...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for desrocro
Member since 2018
This absolutely great, I was skeptical based on the thc content if it would be any good, but once I tried it it gave me a buzz like no other, I find it great for going to social events as it helps with social anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Dc1190
Member since 2018
A powerful uplifting g strain with strong painkilling properties. The buds are frosted and smell great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more
reviews
write a review

Most popular in