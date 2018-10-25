ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wabanaki
  4. Reviews

Wabanaki reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wabanaki.

Reviews

34

Avatar for Love.for.Indica
Member since 2019
A strong pungent earthy fruity blend. Very interesting smell to the flower. And the high was very uplifting but not intoxicating like I get from most from most sativas. This made it easier to focus on a project or task. Would recommend for gamers, or coders.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Shortybeauchamp
Member since 2019
Taste is ok, nothing wow but ok. (vape).Really like the uplifting effect. Very energetic and social. It gives you a boost of energy and at the same time clear headed. Will buy again. Cheers
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for WhyteWolf
Member since 2019
Loved this strain so much. Very energizing without causing anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappy
write a review
Avatar for DavinaSee
Member since 2019
Very easy going high. Although it's sativa and gives people energy, I find it super relaxing. It puts my brain in neutral so I can be present in the moment. I've noticed it helps with pain. It also increases physical sensitivity. Flavours are more intense. Music resonates more. The sensation of touc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TrippieRedd420
Member since 2019
Love this strain not only because it’s named after my Nation The Wabanaki (I’m Passamaquoddy from Maine) it also helps me get through my dad and gives me a clear mind and helps me stay positive
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for LindonTheJoker
Member since 2019
Not too bad. Edison calls it Rio Bravo up here in Canuckle Land....Canada.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Crockerspaniel
Member since 2019
Rio Bravo - Edison good stuff. Chill and fun. Uplifting. On the go.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry