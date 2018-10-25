Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wabanaki.
Reviews
34
Love.for.Indica
Member since 2019
A strong pungent earthy fruity blend. Very interesting smell to the flower. And the high was very uplifting but not intoxicating like I get from most from most sativas. This made it easier to focus on a project or task. Would recommend for gamers, or coders.
Very easy going high. Although it's sativa and gives people energy, I find it super relaxing. It puts my brain in neutral so I can be present in the moment. I've noticed it helps with pain. It also increases physical sensitivity. Flavours are more intense. Music resonates more. The sensation of touc...