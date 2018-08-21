ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for zombienotld
Member since 2017
It’s called “Wakanda”. It’s as bad as the movie that this fictitious name came from. Don’t bother.
Avatar for GokutheGod
Member since 2018
Alright soo Pretty this is a Dope Hybrid Colab. Smells sweet out the at first. It’s Definitely a Good High Man 👍🏻 Very RELAXING All Stars !!
Avatar for Justarandomperson
Member since 2018
Mighty nice stoned. Hit me so hard, so fast I could've sworn I heard the theme song from Reading Rainbow playing somewhere. A little bit of wooziness, totally stoned, a little dissociative stuff, but still intellectually processing, such as listening to an audiobook. Just don't plan on going anywher...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Transit22
Member since 2018
Relax your body without completely sedating your mind. The perfect strain for binge-watching a comedy.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for ladydonna
Member since 2018
...the most odiferous flower I have had most recently...If you can get your hands on some...INDULGE...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Hoosier.Farms
Member since 2018
One of our best Creations.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Toshijon
Member since 2018
All I gotta say is Wakanda forever
Creative