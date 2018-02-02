ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Washing Machine

Washing Machine by Ripper Seeds is a funky cut created by crossing Exodus Cheese with Bubba Kush. It emits a delicate aroma of moist earth and anise, with effects that lay heavily on the body. This strain’s stout physical effects are designed for heavyweight cannabis consumers and may overwhelm unseasoned smokers. It has a snappy 60-65 day flowering time, and the breeder recommends truncating its vegetative cycle due to its incredible desire to stretch. Washing Machine won 3rd Prize for Outdoor Flower at the 2017 THC Cup. 

Avatar for AHellyer
Member since 2017
This strain is absolutely unreal. One bong hit and I was so stoned. It’s perfect. Super heavy high without feeling super couch locked. You’ll feel euphoric, and stress free. Highly recommend
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MrSlfDestruct
Member since 2018
This strain is absolutely amazing! I bought a gram of it by suggestion and was told it was a great "sharing" strain. He was RIGHT!! I shared this little beauty with myself and got LIFTED AF!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for localdirtbag1
Member since 2016
Found Washing Machine to put me in a very relaxed state, don't feel like crusing the town for sure, just feel like chilling. Nice warm buss that hits you fast. Very heavy, wouldn't give this to a rookie for sure. Highly recommended.
CreativeRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for adamoli
Member since 2016
Heavy hitting indica, good for body relaxation and sleep issues. I use marijuana medically for Parkinson's. This is a good one to try in my opinion.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for organixgirly
Member since 2018
I was sold just for the look. I def didnt get that indica feeling.. it hit me more like a sativa but it was pretty f*cking delicious.. I had a heavy case of the munchies. I ate almost half a loaf of Cinnabon bread before I realized how far into the bag I had actually gotten lol
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Washing Machine