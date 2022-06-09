Washington Apple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Washington Apple.
Washington Apple strain effects
Washington Apple strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
G........t
June 9, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Smooth floating quick delivery, but not a slamming high, more like a progressive lasting high, good for the black sheep attending family gatherings lol
n........9
June 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain is straight fire! Washington St. has the best variety of weed on the West coastI love it for unwinding and going to sleep happy!
a........1
April 29, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very good strain. Appley taste. Makes me feel motivated. Makes me breathe deeper.
l........w
August 25, 2022
Happy
Hungry
I would rate this higher if I could. I liked the way I felt. It is a chill high without the sleepy eyes and dulled senses. But…. I could not eat enough. I gorged myself which is out of character as I am usually a sativa user. This will make you have an insatiable appetite.
H........a
February 24, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I don’t usually mess with sativa but this strain really relaxes you in a non sleepy way. This shit is fire and a staple if you’re visiting Washington State.
A........6
January 7, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I had no idea what this strain was going to be like when I bought it. Being from the state, I thought fuck it. I’ll try it. Honestly the best strain I’ve had. Puts me into a state of relaxation. Perfect for end of the day relaxation.
c........h
December 10, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
couldn't walk up the stairs
b........o
October 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
One of my favorite hybrid strains of all time officially!! I find myself feeling very settled, calm body, loose muscles, and my sense of humor kicks up a notch. I’m able to be more quick-witted and funny, and I feel a lot looser… much less serious. My attitude shifts to much more Zen and I cope with things better. This is now on my top favorites list! The one con is that it comes with major forgetfulness for me! I have diagnosed ADHD and it definitely makes the forgetfulness and short term memory issues worse! 🫠 So definitely save it for after any situation where sharper cognitive function is needed.