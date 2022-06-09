One of my favorite hybrid strains of all time officially!! I find myself feeling very settled, calm body, loose muscles, and my sense of humor kicks up a notch. I’m able to be more quick-witted and funny, and I feel a lot looser… much less serious. My attitude shifts to much more Zen and I cope with things better. This is now on my top favorites list! The one con is that it comes with major forgetfulness for me! I have diagnosed ADHD and it definitely makes the forgetfulness and short term memory issues worse! 🫠 So definitely save it for after any situation where sharper cognitive function is needed.