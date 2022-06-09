stock photo similar to Washington Apple
Washington Apple
write a review
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Washington AppleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Washington Apple strain effects
Washington Apple strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Washington Apple products near you
Similar to Washington Apple near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Washington Apple strain reviews20
Read all reviews
G........t
June 9, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
n........9
June 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
a........1
April 29, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused