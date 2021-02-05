Watermelon Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Gelato.

Watermelon Gelato strain effects

Reported by 55 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Energetic

Talkative

Watermelon Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress

Watermelon Gelato reviews

February 5, 2021
This strong fruity smelling sativa will have you slumped as fuck off ur ass in the couch high off ur ass in like a different dimension bro, like this is a different universe bro like this is marvel earth c1999 and we in earth 266 like we in Narnia bro like lowkey we really out here in the dark dimension bro fr
27 people found this helpful
June 10, 2023
Idk wtf the rest of these reviewers smoked but it ain’t the real watermelon gelato cuz this shit is it! It’s not more sativa’ish like everyone is saying it’s definitely more indica it relaxes your muscles like a mf high last for a cool minute it taste amazin and it definitely will put u to sleep if u lay down or get real comfortable if u don’t fight the feeli. You will be sleepin like a mf mane so he’ll. Yeah I give it two green thumbs up I’d get it again if I had to choose between this strain and your mom I’d definitely choose both ✌🏾
25 people found this helpful
June 21, 2021
I’ve tried tons of strains in my journey but this is by far my favorite strain. I got this strain from a dispensary in Vegas and when I tell you it was one of the best and memorable highs I’ve ever experienced. I felt uplifted and energetic right after a session, listened to music and tuned out the world. Ps— Music sounds amazing with this strain
24 people found this helpful
May 1, 2023
I’ve been medicating with cannabis for a long time. I medicate for seizures, anxiety and stress. I wanted to try watermelon gelato as something different during the day. The first hour I was fine but another hour in I was getting anxious and then panicky. It’s been awhile since I’ve had a strain that’s given me all this. Be careful with this strain. I’d say this would be a ok strain for people who are good with sativas and high energy strains.
18 people found this helpful
April 9, 2022
Nice mellow mood with a bit of a lift in energy. I feel relaxed and focused. Overall I like this strain so far .
8 people found this helpful
June 1, 2023
This is one strain I've found so far that actually really helps with Crohn's and other autoimmune conditions and it taste amazing. the high generally last 3 to 5 hours with amazing pain relief. Nugs are dense with just enough moistness and not alot of stems which is amazing. My go to strain when im going through my flare up's. Warning Make sure you have stuff to drink with you when smoking because the cottonmouth can creep up on you. Overall great strain with really good effects especially if you suffer from chronic pain or cancer.
7 people found this helpful
January 17, 2024
I tried this today as a THCA product. It instantly lifted me outta the mental fog of was in (PTSD) and I felt like my world was bright. I don’t feel like munchies are coming but eh… I could eat. Slight dry mouth but I expect that with all of the buds! Recommend!!!
6 people found this helpful
May 16, 2023
I've a traumatic brain injury and have problems sleeping. this strain has helped me calm down at night and relax.
5 people found this helpful

