Watermelon Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Gelato.
Watermelon Gelato strain effects
Reported by 55 real people like you
Watermelon Gelato strain flavors
Watermelon Gelato strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
Watermelon Gelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........l
February 5, 2021
This strong fruity smelling sativa will have you slumped as fuck off ur ass in the couch high off ur ass in like a different dimension bro, like this is a different universe bro like this is marvel earth c1999 and we in earth 266 like we in Narnia bro like lowkey we really out here in the dark dimension bro fr
t........c
June 10, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Idk wtf the rest of these reviewers smoked but it ain’t the real watermelon gelato cuz this shit is it! It’s not more sativa’ish like everyone is saying it’s definitely more indica it relaxes your muscles like a mf high last for a cool minute it taste amazin and it definitely will put u to sleep if u lay down or get real comfortable if u don’t fight the feeli. You will be sleepin like a mf mane so he’ll. Yeah I give it two green thumbs up I’d get it again if I had to choose between this strain and your mom I’d definitely choose both ✌🏾
p........9
June 21, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I’ve tried tons of strains in my journey but this is by far my favorite strain. I got this strain from a dispensary in Vegas and when I tell you it was one of the best and memorable highs I’ve ever experienced. I felt uplifted and energetic right after a session, listened to music and tuned out the world. Ps— Music sounds amazing with this strain
Z........4
May 1, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Anxious
I’ve been medicating with cannabis for a long time. I medicate for seizures, anxiety and stress. I wanted to try watermelon gelato as something different during the day. The first hour I was fine but another hour in I was getting anxious and then panicky. It’s been awhile since I’ve had a strain that’s given me all this. Be careful with this strain. I’d say this would be a ok strain for people who are good with sativas and high energy strains.
c........z
April 9, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Nice mellow mood with a bit of a lift in energy. I feel relaxed and focused. Overall I like this strain so far .
t........n
June 1, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is one strain I've found so far that actually really helps with Crohn's and other autoimmune conditions and it taste amazing. the high generally last 3 to 5 hours with amazing pain relief. Nugs are dense with just enough moistness and not alot of stems which is amazing. My go to strain when im going through my flare up's. Warning Make sure you have stuff to drink with you when smoking because the cottonmouth can creep up on you. Overall great strain with really good effects especially if you suffer from chronic pain or cancer.
e........s
January 17, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
I tried this today as a THCA product. It instantly lifted me outta the mental fog of was in (PTSD) and I felt like my world was bright. I don’t feel like munchies are coming but eh… I could eat. Slight dry mouth but I expect that with all of the buds! Recommend!!!
h........n
May 16, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
I've a traumatic brain injury and have problems sleeping. this strain has helped me calm down at night and relax.