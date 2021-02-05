Idk wtf the rest of these reviewers smoked but it ain’t the real watermelon gelato cuz this shit is it! It’s not more sativa’ish like everyone is saying it’s definitely more indica it relaxes your muscles like a mf high last for a cool minute it taste amazin and it definitely will put u to sleep if u lay down or get real comfortable if u don’t fight the feeli. You will be sleepin like a mf mane so he’ll. Yeah I give it two green thumbs up I’d get it again if I had to choose between this strain and your mom I’d definitely choose both ✌🏾