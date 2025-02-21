Watermelon Hashplant
Watermelon Hashplant
WHP
Sativa
Energetic
Uplifted
Creative
Strawberry
Tropical
Sweet
Watermelon Hashplant effects are mostly energizing.
Watermelon Hashplant is a pure sativa strain from East Coast breeder Mass Medical, gifted to him by Bodhi Seeds. It’s a phenotype of a landrace Himalayan Sativa, sourced for its hardy growth, uniquely lanky and leafless look, and bountiful yield. Watermelon Hashplant exhibits a vigorous, mold-resistant foxtail structure with purple tinges, matched by a nose full of herbal and sweet watermelon terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Hashplant, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Watermelon Hashplant strain effects
Watermelon Hashplant strain flavors
Watermelon Hashplant strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
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Watermelon Hashplant strain reviews(3)
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G........4
February 21, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
Sailing.. Takes me away.. this one indeed calms the storm that's flowing within. If you need to calm down and take a break, from the world. And the worldly doings, this the one.
j........d
January 12, 2025
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
While I’m a indica dominant person this strain has delivered a smooth blissful high and will for sure get again
D........7
June 1, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Smooth smoke with a hint of watermelon that gives your brain a nice lil kickstart