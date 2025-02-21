Watermelon Hashplant is a pure sativa strain from East Coast breeder Mass Medical, gifted to him by Bodhi Seeds. It’s a phenotype of a landrace Himalayan Sativa, sourced for its hardy growth, uniquely lanky and leafless look, and bountiful yield. Watermelon Hashplant exhibits a vigorous, mold-resistant foxtail structure with purple tinges, matched by a nose full of herbal and sweet watermelon terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Hashplant, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.