Watermelon Hashplant reviews
Watermelon Hashplant strain effects
Watermelon Hashplant strain flavors
Watermelon Hashplant strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
G........4
February 21, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Sailing.. Takes me away.. this one indeed calms the storm that's flowing within. If you need to calm down and take a break, from the world. And the worldly doings, this the one.
D........7
June 1, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Smooth smoke with a hint of watermelon that gives your brain a nice lil kickstart
j........d
January 12, 2025
Happy
Talkative
While I’m a indica dominant person this strain has delivered a smooth blissful high and will for sure get again