stock photo similar to Watermelon Ice
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Watermelon Ice
write a review
Watermelon Ice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and relaxed. Watermelon Ice has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Watermelon Ice, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Watermelon IceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Watermelon Ice strain effects
Watermelon Ice strain helps with
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 8% of people say it helps with Migraines
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Watermelon Ice products near you
Similar to Watermelon Ice near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Watermelon Ice strain reviews12
Read all reviews
l........t
January 24, 2022
Sleepy
m........z
December 7, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
h........z
July 31, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry