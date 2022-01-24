A few hits of this off the Mads Labs cart had me tweaking. I lacked awareness of my surroundings, peoples voices faded away and trying to listen to and process what they were saying became incredibly difficult. I could hardly remember my name let alone form coherent words. About an hour into the high i took some 🍄’s and went on a walk. The birds singing was so beautiful and the spring colors became so clear and vibrant. The world felt like time had slowed and everything was at peace. If i could marry this strain i would. 🙏🙏