Watermelon Ice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Ice.
Watermelon Ice strain effects
Watermelon Ice strain helps with
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 8% of people say it helps with Migraines
Watermelon Ice reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........t
January 24, 2022
Sleepy
My favorite indica strain. I am a experienced smoker and pretty much smoke all day. This shit knocks me the fuck out only like 2 puffs the flavor is great too very smooth
m........z
December 7, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
not bad,you feel relaxed and very mellowed out
h........n
May 22, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Got this strain from Illinois for the simple fact I LOVE watermelon.. tried it out and I was asleep 5 puffs into my blunt 🤣🤣 This shit is fireee!!!!!
m........k
April 26, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
A few hits of this off the Mads Labs cart had me tweaking. I lacked awareness of my surroundings, peoples voices faded away and trying to listen to and process what they were saying became incredibly difficult. I could hardly remember my name let alone form coherent words. About an hour into the high i took some 🍄’s and went on a walk. The birds singing was so beautiful and the spring colors became so clear and vibrant. The world felt like time had slowed and everything was at peace. If i could marry this strain i would. 🙏🙏
m........6
March 31, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain is bomb! definitely recommend to somebody new or experienced.
h........z
July 31, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Actually tastes very much like mentol and it’s a very nice and smooth smoke. It’s refreshing and chilly but also tastes a little sweet. Felt nice and calm but not over relaxed and sleepy.
J........l
December 22, 2021
Giggly
Happy
I have a dispensary near my house but I drive to one 3x further away just for this strain.
j........s
July 27, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
This strain made me feel chilled out and giggly. Not the sort of strain I’d use when wanting to socialize because it makes me less talkative but it’s great while relaxing and watching shows.