Watermelon Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Punch.

Watermelon Punch strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Creative

Watermelon Punch strain flavors

Diesel

Grape

Mango

Watermelon Punch strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Inflammation
    16% of people say it helps with Inflammation

July 8, 2023
My go to strain for just chilling, relaxing, and being creative.
June 26, 2023
It’s got a nice taste, with relaxing results. It is great for making edibles!
June 21, 2024
Raised 4 plants in a 5x5 w 1kW LED-H. After a year of monogamy I’d say I value this WMP. Body punches that lifts you up. Salute to this plant. From Vaping 0.1g to Smoking King Size Blunts the effect is stable and constantly increasing. Relaxing without a couch lock, rather a body activation with a creative and eased mind. Differences from flower to flower in its heaviness. A strong one lets me feel dizzy, sometimes. Grüße aus Deutschland
September 20, 2023
Nice body buzz just the way a heavy Indica should be. taste is wonderful, berry, grape, and a slight chem taste. Exhale is smooth and tasty as well.
Today
All timer, disappointing rarity. Haven't found it once since a buddy brought it back from a trip, but it was amazing. the watermelon taste was absurd. I would say, the potency seems much higher than listed here. I mean, 12-20%? This was a standout strain to me, it wouldn't have been if it was a lower potency I don't think. In my eyes, if I can recall, this should be between 18-24%THC, or maybe I was lucky with the Dispensary we went through. Anyways, this one is amazing. I'll come back and give five stars if ever I could find it.

