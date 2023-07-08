Watermelon Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Punch.
Watermelon Punch strain effects
Watermelon Punch strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
w........4
July 8, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
My go to strain for just chilling, relaxing, and being creative.
c........k
June 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s got a nice taste, with relaxing results. It is great for making edibles!
b........z
June 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Raised 4 plants in a 5x5 w 1kW LED-H. After a year of monogamy I’d say I value this WMP. Body punches that lifts you up. Salute to this plant. From Vaping 0.1g to Smoking King Size Blunts the effect is stable and constantly increasing. Relaxing without a couch lock, rather a body activation with a creative and eased mind. Differences from flower to flower in its heaviness. A strong one lets me feel dizzy, sometimes. Grüße aus Deutschland
w........n
September 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Nice body buzz just the way a heavy Indica should be. taste is wonderful, berry, grape, and a slight chem taste. Exhale is smooth and tasty as well.
b........a
Today
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
All timer, disappointing rarity. Haven't found it once since a buddy brought it back from a trip, but it was amazing. the watermelon taste was absurd. I would say, the potency seems much higher than listed here. I mean, 12-20%? This was a standout strain to me, it wouldn't have been if it was a lower potency I don't think. In my eyes, if I can recall, this should be between 18-24%THC, or maybe I was lucky with the Dispensary we went through. Anyways, this one is amazing. I'll come back and give five stars if ever I could find it.