All timer, disappointing rarity. Haven't found it once since a buddy brought it back from a trip, but it was amazing. the watermelon taste was absurd. I would say, the potency seems much higher than listed here. I mean, 12-20%? This was a standout strain to me, it wouldn't have been if it was a lower potency I don't think. In my eyes, if I can recall, this should be between 18-24%THC, or maybe I was lucky with the Dispensary we went through. Anyways, this one is amazing. I'll come back and give five stars if ever I could find it.