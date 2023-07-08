stock photo similar to Watermelon Punch
HybridTHC 12%CBD 0%

Watermelon Punch

Watermelon Punch is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon and Purple Punch. This strain is a tropical and fruity delight that produces a relaxing and sleepy high. Watermelon Punch is 20%-12% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Punch effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Watermelon Punch features flavors like watermelon, grape, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Watermelon Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Watermelon Punch is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Watermelon Punch strain effects

Watermelon Punch strain helps with

  • Depression
  • Stress
  • Inflammation
Watermelon Punch strain reviews

July 8, 2023
My go to strain for just chilling, relaxing, and being creative.
June 26, 2023
It’s got a nice taste, with relaxing results. It is great for making edibles!
June 21, 2024
Raised 4 plants in a 5x5 w 1kW LED-H. After a year of monogamy I’d say I value this WMP. Body punches that lifts you up. Salute to this plant. From Vaping 0.1g to Smoking King Size Blunts the effect is stable and constantly increasing. Relaxing without a couch lock, rather a body activation with a creative and eased mind. Differences from flower to flower in its heaviness. A strong one lets me feel dizzy, sometimes. Grüße aus Deutschland
Read all reviews

