Raised 4 plants in a 5x5 w 1kW LED-H. After a year of monogamy I’d say I value this WMP. Body punches that lifts you up. Salute to this plant. From Vaping 0.1g to Smoking King Size Blunts the effect is stable and constantly increasing. Relaxing without a couch lock, rather a body activation with a creative and eased mind. Differences from flower to flower in its heaviness. A strong one lets me feel dizzy, sometimes. Grüße aus Deutschland