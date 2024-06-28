Watermelon Sangria reviews
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
z........a
June 28, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Got this in RSO form, amazing
j........s
May 18, 2024
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Nice cartridge with excellent watermelon taste. Will def hit it again.
I........o
April 30, 2021
An amazing feeling of peace and calm yet still focused. My body feels great but this is not easing muscle soreness. The smell is just straight up weed though... powerful at first then you get used to it.
L........4
August 17, 2021
Happy
Talkative
Very tasty
a........n
December 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
smoked this strain through a bong with some mates, a verrrrryyy sticky strain with a great taste, whilst out there was plenty of energy and socialisation yes after a while when we got back and people satisfied the munchies we all calmed down and tripped out watching a film, very nice strain, will deffo smoke again.