Watermelon Sangria
Watermelon Sangria is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Sangria with Zkittlez. This strain produces relaxing effects that calm the mind and reduce racing thoughts. Consumers should take caution when smoking this strain because the effects of Watermelon Sangria are known to come on slowly, and potency can vary. In terms of flavor and aroma, you will be reminded of fresh fruit punch with hints of spice and watermelon. Medical marijuana patients choose Watermelon Sangria for its ability to reduce symptoms associated with chronic pain and insomnia. Watermelon Sangria was originally bred by Lit Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Watermelon Sangria strain effects
Watermelon Sangria strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Watermelon Sangria strain reviews6
Strain spotlight
Watermelon Sangria strain genetics
Watermelon Sangria grow information
Growers say this strain comes in spade-shaped buds with bright green foliage and amber hairs.