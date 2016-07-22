Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I'm feeling very aroused...
Love this strain. The terpine profile and aroma of this flower is amazing. Tropical, fruity, reminds me of Jack H in feels and effects, but more clear headed. Great day time, and I love mixing it with a heavy indica at nighttime.
Middle of the road sativa!! It does leave you feeling energized, but the flavor is muddled. It smelled good enough in the jar, so I grabbed some. I'm ok with it, I just would have rather checked out a different sativa. Not terrible, but not exceptional either.
probably one of the best aromas i've ever come across hinting towards a complex terepene profile i wish i knew! when the jars is opened the whole room gets a pineapple/clementine aroma with a hint herbal savoriness. I usually avoid sativas due to my anxiety but this was a calm uplifting cerebral hig...
Well with only two reviews of note, it seems this is a brand new strain and somebody's getting it right! I have been looking for a nice daytime sativa with a good dose of CBD along side the 19%THC it checked in at. The CBD content of this was 2.19%.
The flower unground has little to no scent profil...