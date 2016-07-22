ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Webster reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Webster.

Avatar for vanyas
Member since 2015
not a super great sativa imo.
Energetic
Avatar for WeAreTheWildThings
Member since 2018
I'm feeling very aroused... Love this strain. The terpine profile and aroma of this flower is amazing. Tropical, fruity, reminds me of Jack H in feels and effects, but more clear headed. Great day time, and I love mixing it with a heavy indica at nighttime.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for tanukimoon
Member since 2014
Middle of the road sativa!! It does leave you feeling energized, but the flavor is muddled. It smelled good enough in the jar, so I grabbed some. I'm ok with it, I just would have rather checked out a different sativa. Not terrible, but not exceptional either.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for panYpaz
Member since 2014
probably one of the best aromas i've ever come across hinting towards a complex terepene profile i wish i knew! when the jars is opened the whole room gets a pineapple/clementine aroma with a hint herbal savoriness. I usually avoid sativas due to my anxiety but this was a calm uplifting cerebral hig...
ArousedEuphoricUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of WebsterUser uploaded image of Webster
Avatar for willb16
Member since 2015
This is my favorite strain of all time. A weekly eighth of Webster got me through 8 months of employment at a certain fast food restaurant know for its arches.
Avatar for charliebell95
Member since 2017
I felt a bit more of a body high on this strain but overall I liked it. The suppose to be affects aren't what they really are. Instead of feeling energized, I felt more tired and relaxed.
RelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for queerlybutch
Member since 2016
i love this sativa. i get an unmistakable "pick me up" from this. cleaning my house is suddenly so fun. i don't have any jitters or anxiety from this one either. i love it.
Avatar for ultrapop
Member since 2015
Well with only two reviews of note, it seems this is a brand new strain and somebody's getting it right! I have been looking for a nice daytime sativa with a good dose of CBD along side the 19%THC it checked in at. The CBD content of this was 2.19%. The flower unground has little to no scent profil...
Relaxed