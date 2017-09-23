ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Wembley reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wembley.

Avatar for GaryJP
Member since 2016
Just had a taste of the first cured from a local artisan. Wasn't clued in when J was passed...first taste alerted my top 5 list alarm...then the infamous ak tingtingtingting hit... WTF☆WOW! Can't wait till her sisters are sticky! Sorry that sounds a little der....
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for joebigGas420
Member since 2018
Relaxing, calm, with a super creative feeling.
Avatar for rojon34
Member since 2017
Really tasty, with a strong heady buzz
