Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wembley.
Reviews
3
GaryJP
Member since 2016
Just had a taste of the first cured from a local artisan. Wasn't clued in when J was passed...first taste alerted my top 5 list alarm...then the infamous ak tingtingtingting hit...
WTF☆WOW!
Can't wait till her sisters are sticky!
Sorry that sounds a little der....