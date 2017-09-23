Wembley by Pyramid Seeds is an indica-dominant strain created by combining AK-47 and Bubble Gum. This fruity strain has a stable, solid morphology that is typically low to the ground and flowers in about 60 days. Its long-lasting relaxation pairs nicely with AK-47’s heady sizzle, giving Wembly an immersive physical sensation that sticks to the bones. Enjoy Wembley to improve mood while tempering minor physical pain.
Reviews
3
Find Wembley nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Wembley nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Wembley
Hang tight. We're looking for Wembley nearby.