Wet Betty reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wet Betty.
Wet Betty strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Wet Betty strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Wet Betty reviews
b........6
December 18, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
You be a fool not to try wet betty the flavours and the highness brung togetehr on equal levels.. Munchies get out of cintrol so be prepared and get the goodies in. Before had cause trust me ur not moving ti the corner stire anytine soon after this
d........h
October 24, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Wet Betty has a thick and smoky citrus flavor with endnotes of almond/pistachio, and a fierce, fiery aroma. Effects are a heightened focus and increased energy, while still providing a slight body high which prevents the jitters of a caffeine-like high. Downsides are anxiety and paranoia mainly, but you may also experience a slight headache and dry mouth. Overall, a pretty solid relaxing yet focus inducing high. Great for binge watching tv shows.
n........e
February 28, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This shit just chilled me tf out in every sense . It was menthol and licorice. And even though I wasn't stressed it relieved a layer of stress I didn't even know was there. I'm flying 10/10.
J........0
January 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
I was surprised, it tastes like cherry 🥧 and 🦍 glue but the exhale like Gushers and an earthy finish, bud structure was 😍 dense light green orange hairz sticky... As a over 30 years smoker it's fire! good smoke great flavors I'll get it again.
h........h
June 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I really don’t give 5ive stars, but bro this is not for the weak. I’m a veteran smoker and this is strong stuff. It makes you feel very relaxed to the point you question if you’re about to pass out or you’re just high. But trust me, you’re just high. It hits your eyes, body and then mind. You’ll see how it’s really gasssss ;)
s........h
March 20, 2023
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
Wet Betty (Betria in CT) is great for creative work, especially during the ideation phase, since it seems particularly adept at helping making new connections between seemingly disparate ideas, and coming up with unique solutions or approaches.
J........2
August 21, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Definitely a couch locker!! I dab it for bipolar manic states and seizures! BEST STRAIN FOR SEIZURES!! Haven't had one since last
k........q
May 9, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Strong Indica hybrid prob 80/20 maybe 70/30 , heavy behind the eyes, super relaxing & sleepy , good for stomach relaxation/ pain 👍🏽 taste a lot like lemon or apricot gelato, very tasty terps, definitely caryophyllene & limonene. Dark frost Nugs