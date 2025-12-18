Wet Betty
Wet Betty
WBt
Hybrid
Focused
Hungry
Creative
Pepper
Blueberry
Menthol
Wet Betty effects are mostly calming.
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Wet Betty is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grease Monkey and TK41. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, hungry, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wet Betty, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Wet Betty strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Wet Betty strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
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Wet Betty strain reviews(12)
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b........6
December 18, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
You be a fool not to try wet betty the flavours and the highness brung togetehr on equal levels.. Munchies get out of cintrol so be prepared and get the goodies in. Before had cause trust me ur not moving ti the corner stire anytine soon after this
d........h
October 24, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Wet Betty has a thick and smoky citrus flavor with endnotes of almond/pistachio, and a fierce, fiery aroma. Effects are a heightened focus and increased energy, while still providing a slight body high which prevents the jitters of a caffeine-like high. Downsides are anxiety and paranoia mainly, but you may also experience a slight headache and dry mouth. Overall, a pretty solid relaxing yet focus inducing high. Great for binge watching tv shows.
n........e
February 28, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This shit just chilled me tf out in every sense . It was menthol and licorice. And even though I wasn't stressed it relieved a layer of stress I didn't even know was there. I'm flying 10/10.