Whiplash is a potent hybrid known for its fast-acting, energizing effects and bold citrus-gas flavor profile. With roots tied to OG and Headband genetics, this strain delivers a sharp, lemon-forward inhale followed by a diesel-heavy exhale with hints of pine and earth. The effects come on quickly with a strong cerebral rush that boosts energy, focus, and mood, making it a great option for daytime use or when you need a mental kick. As the high develops, a light body relaxation balances things out without slowing you down. True to its name, Whiplash can hit fast and feel intense, making it a better choice for experienced consumers or those looking for a more stimulating, heady experience. Have you tried Whiplash? Leave a review!