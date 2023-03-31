White Bubba reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Bubba.
White Bubba strain effects
White Bubba strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
x........s
March 31, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Good smell and taste and if you've got a good grow it will taste super herbal really good I'm stoned
T........a
November 19, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
bubba is always gas💯💙🔥 this white bubba fire asf
O........s
May 9, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Breeder OG Raskal's 'The White' X 'Bubba Kush.' Superb anti-anxiety medicine with a signature euphoric/blissful physical & mental sensation. Truly a stand out set of effects from these genetics & terpene profile. Absolutely frosted to the stem with trichs. From the breeder who created Fire OG, Fire Alien OG, & White Fire OG amongst other now famous strains, this CLONE ONLY strain is one of the few...like White Fire #3, that IS NOT available in seed form.
t........6
September 10, 2024
Memory eraser weed lol. Love it. Good stinky bubba taste.