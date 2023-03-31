White Bubba
aka White Bubba Kush
White Bubba, or “White Bubba Kush,” is a heavy indica-leaning hybrid cannabis strain made from crossing The White with Bubba Kush. White Bubba has big, chunky buds of deep green that shine with sticky calyxes. The effects of White Bubba are believed to be relaxing, sleepy, and euphoric. White Bubba has 16% THC. The dominant terpenes are myrcene and caryophyllene, which contributes to this strain’s herbal, skunky, and slightly citrus aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they buy White Bubba to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, eye pressure, nausea, and insomnia. The original breeder of White Bubba is OG Raskal Genetics. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this weed strain!
White Bubba strain effects
White Bubba strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
