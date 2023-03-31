Breeder OG Raskal's 'The White' X 'Bubba Kush.' Superb anti-anxiety medicine with a signature euphoric/blissful physical & mental sensation. Truly a stand out set of effects from these genetics & terpene profile. Absolutely frosted to the stem with trichs. From the breeder who created Fire OG, Fire Alien OG, & White Fire OG amongst other now famous strains, this CLONE ONLY strain is one of the few...like White Fire #3, that IS NOT available in seed form.