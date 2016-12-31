ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Caramel Cookie
  4. Reviews

White Caramel Cookie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Caramel Cookie.

Reviews

4

Avatar for LewisS12
Member since 2018
This weed gave me both a head and body high at two different times, massively recommend. Made me happy and is very smooth to smoke. High lasts a while.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Akoss22
Member since 2018
absolutely amazing, very tasty. and a very nice mellow high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jazzyjward420
Member since 2018
Smooth strain that is perfect for after work relaxation
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for DB21K
Member since 2016
Such a delight to smoke this strain is very soothing and relaxing. Perfect for lazy evenings at the house or as a nightcap. Has a sweet berry hint wrapped with a earthy piney blast and a doughy taste after exhaling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos