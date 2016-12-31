Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Such a delight to smoke this strain is very soothing and relaxing. Perfect for lazy evenings at the house or as a nightcap. Has a sweet berry hint wrapped with a earthy piney blast and a doughy taste after exhaling.