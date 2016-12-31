ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  White Caramel Cookie
White Caramel Cookie

White Caramel Cookie by Sumo Seeds is an indica-dominant dessert strain. Created by blending two distinct pairings (Wookie, a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Widow; and Purckle, a combination of Purple Urkle and Caramella), White Caramel Cookie’s stabilized genetics yield dense, frosted buds that emanate a sugary, earthy aroma. These flowers generally finish within 8 - 9 weeks and bring full body sedation to the party, weighing the consumer to the couch while soothing body aches and nausea. Enjoy White Caramel Cookie later in the day to maximize its relaxing effects.   

 

