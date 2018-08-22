ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Dave70show
Member since 2017
Great strait that keep you relax but at the same time uplifted, very tasty Chocolate and fruity flavors, better at nights. Definetly a great strain I highly recommend it it also lasts hours!
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dannylangras
Member since 2015
this is one of the best strains I have ever smoked in my life. the sweet and spicy taste with the sweet notes of chocolate is one of a kind. with the very relaxed bodystoned is what this weed is worth 5 out of 5 stars for me. if you can ever put your hand on it, then do not hesitate.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for valeeminem
Member since 2017
nice strain very fruity and good high
