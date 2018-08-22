Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
this is one of the best strains I have ever smoked in my life. the sweet and spicy taste with the sweet notes of chocolate is one of a kind. with the very relaxed bodystoned is what this weed is worth 5 out of 5 stars for me.
if you can ever put your hand on it, then do not hesitate.