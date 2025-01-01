White Chocolate Orange
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
White Chocolate Orange
WCO
Hybrid
White Chocolate Orange potency is higher THC than average.
White Chocolate Orange is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Pheno Finder Seeds and made from a genetic cross of White Choco x Tangie. This decadent strain has euphoric, calming effects and a gourmand palate of sweet chocolate, cream, and tangy orange terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Chocolate Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
