White Dragon

White Dragon

White Dragon is a pure indica strain bred by Eva Seeds through crossing Northern Lights and an Afghani indica. The result is a strain so potent, White Dragon won Spannabis’ category for most resinous variety in 2012. Woody, earthy, and spicy notes give White Dragon a subtle aroma commonly found in the Kush family. An immediate wave of sedating relaxation and calming lethargy overcome the consumer, crushing sleeplessness, pain, and other severe symptoms. White Dragon buds finish flowering in 45 to 50 days indoors, or early October outdoors, and growers will be pleased to find heavy yields of THC-rich flowers waiting for them at harvest.

    Lineage

    Afghani
    Afghani
    parent
    Northern Lights
    Northern Lights
    parent
    White Dragon

