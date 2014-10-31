ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Elephant
  4. Reviews

White Elephant reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Elephant.

Reviews

38

Avatar for MPhelps
Member since 2014
Dabbed this strain in the rosin form and omg this stuff is flame! Very relaxing with a nice head buzz! White Elephant seriously get you done asap flower dabs ect it's all good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jfranky97
Member since 2018
Made me Feel like I was an elephant when I copped back at my college dorm about a year and a half ago. I would take a step forward and it felt like I was stomping down like gravity was just rushing to my feet or something. Great Great high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for missyfly
Member since 2017
Huge dense nugs, with light powder coating. a light fragrance. first time I smoked it, within five minutes I felt the high creep up and wrap me up in a euphoric blanket. Forgot about everything I needed to do. Never fails to put me right to sleep if I let it. only down side I get chronic dry mouth. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for takeoff420
Member since 2017
Gave me a good high and then a good sleep all around good weed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Elephant
User uploaded image of White Elephant
User uploaded image of White Elephant
User uploaded image of White Elephant
User uploaded image of White Elephant
User uploaded image of White Elephant
User uploaded image of White Elephant
more photos
Avatar for Pafpaf
Member since 2016
It's a great mellow high that got me talking, laughing and thinking a lot. Got a bit couchlocked but was still able to do chores. Got a bit thirsty but no munchies. One of my favorites for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for smokedawg88
Member since 2016
The presentation on these buds is second to none. Big, fat, juicy nugs that take garden sheers to get through. For this reason it may have been why my buddy and I experienced smoking issues with a joint. It was constantly needing to be relit. As usual, 2 smokes for me to review and both were very p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for zNick
Member since 2016
Large stunning buds, piney taste. Body and head buzz, better for evening blaze.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for GrandmasBoi
Member since 2015
Dig this strain, my new go 2. Tastes sweet n widowy/kushy with a grape bacc.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted