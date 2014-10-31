We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Made me Feel like I was an elephant when I copped back at my college dorm about a year and a half ago. I would take a step forward and it felt like I was stomping down like gravity was just rushing to my feet or something. Great Great high
Huge dense nugs, with light powder coating. a light fragrance. first time I smoked it, within five minutes I felt the high creep up and wrap me up in a euphoric blanket. Forgot about everything I needed to do. Never fails to put me right to sleep if I let it. only down side I get chronic dry mouth. ...
The presentation on these buds is second to none. Big, fat, juicy nugs that take garden sheers to get through. For this reason it may have been why my buddy and I experienced smoking issues with a joint. It was constantly needing to be relit. As usual, 2 smokes for me to review and both were very p...