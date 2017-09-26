ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Berry White
  • Leafly flower of Berry White

Indica

Berry White

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 50 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1064 reviews

Berry White
  • Citrus
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5269 reported effects from 696 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 33%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

1,064

Show all

Avatar for u420
Member since 2013
I've tried a number of strains recently, trying to find one that can control pain and nausea without causing anxiety or paranoia. I think I've found the right combo in Berry White. The Blueberry and White Widow parents are legendary in their own right, but this phenotype is amazing. I've seen it sai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for KittyPurdyPaws
Member since 2014
Very good for opiate withdrawal. I was able to come off pain meds on my first try when I no longer needed them after my surgery helped my pain disease. BW made me much more comfortable during a very physically & emotionally difficult time, I attribute this as a big part of my success!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for hcazrellim
Member since 2015
I feel like I don't have arms. I just really want gazpacho. I like leopards and bobcats and Stefan from The Vampire Diaries. In Vermont there are a lot of lesbians. And they tap syrup. I like a Separate Peace by George Knowles. I have all of my teeth. Okay, so the real thing I'm trying to say here i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for DeerDamsel
Member since 2013
Berry White: THUG. If you want to just chill, smile, blow smoke circles and NOT choke, I present you thee Berry White. It's a truly lovable strain. Although not the most potent, it definitely gives you a nice light but fast high. 2 hits and I was buzzed. Great night smoke, doesn't make you sleepy bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for ajr819
Member since 2016
Berry White is absolutely worth the try. The smell and taste are reminiscent of a piney campfire, with a little bit of berry added. The high is effective and strong, yet wonderfully manageable and stable. (I could imagine, though, that a first time user could get a little panicked from the super com...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for MAC
MAC
More THCLeafly flower for Cherry OG
Cherry OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Gelato
Gelato
More euphoricLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for FPOG
FPOG
More gigglyLeafly flower for Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Banana
More happyLeafly flower for Cookies and Cream
Cookies and Cream
More popularLeafly flower for Honey Bananas
Honey Bananas
More happy
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Berry White
Strain child
White Girl
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Berry WhiteUser uploaded image of Berry WhiteUser uploaded image of Berry WhiteUser uploaded image of Berry WhiteUser uploaded image of Berry WhiteUser uploaded image of Berry WhiteUser uploaded image of Berry White
more
photos
Tips for growing Berry White cannabis
Tips for growing Berry White cannabis

Most popular in