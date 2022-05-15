White Guava reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Guava.
White Guava strain effects
White Guava strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
m........6
May 15, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is my go-to after work. It really helps me with neck and shoulder pain. I haven't had to use my Flexeril prescription. It also helps my knee pain when it's cold and rainy. I don't use it for anxiety, but I haven't had any panic attacks while using.
M........y
August 16, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Wow, hit me again. This stuff is damn strong but in a good way. Seems like a 50/50 indica sativa mix but the internets tell me it’s indica so ok. Still I’m pretty spaced and I smoke daily. Very relaxing and mood elevating, vision is super focused sitting on the banks of the Arkansas River is pretty trippy in the best possible way.
c........d
May 18, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tastes exactly like the name says. I paired it with Guava juice organic from Costco and it was amazing together. Makes you relaxed, observable, and sleepy.
A........9
February 2, 2022
Light aroma and taste…fruity…but a heavy hitter for pain relief and stress…5 stars
g........9
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Headache
Head high, very relaxed. Towards the end paranoia and a headache happened. Not bad
s........p
May 15, 2023
Focused
Happy
This is no indica. Only a buzzy cerebral high for me with a slight slow down. Very clear, very light, no heaviness. Not a huge fan.
m........n
October 20, 2022
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
What an amazing strain. The sweet smell and amazingly smooth smoke, just melts the pain away.
l........2
October 27, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Dark green sticky buds,very deep stoney buzz very good for my anxiety and back pain would definitely recommend